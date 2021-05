Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may not have given us a performative little kiss yet, but sources insist they are “full-on dating” once again. The discovery that we now live in 2004 mostly thrilled the general public, but there will always be dissenters — in this case, J.Lo’s exes. While A-Rod, her fiancé up until April, reportedly exists in a state of devastated disbelief over the Bennifer bombshell, Diddy seems to have taken a more optimistic route. On Thursday, J.Lo’s primary partner from September 1999 to February 2001 entered the chat with a stunning throwback photo: a paparazzi shot of the former couple looking cozy and holding hands, which he posted to Instagram and captioned simply “#tbt.” Hello and welcome to Diddy. Thank you so much for joining us.