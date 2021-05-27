Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather 5-27-21

By Grant Olson
ncwlife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong cold front will surge across the Inland Northwest today producing gusty winds, scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms. Weather for Northcentral Washington today will be partly cloudy, windy out of the west 15-25 mph and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60’s. Boaters that venture out on lakes will have a rough day with potentially dangerous conditions from mid-afternoon into early evening on some of our big wind prone water bodies in the Columbia Basin. Dry farm fields in Grant, Adams, Lincoln, Douglas and western Whitman counties may also produce some dust.

www.ncwlife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Thunderstorms#Dry Weather#Cold Weather#Weather Conditions#Hot Weather#Sunny Skies#Grant Adams#Lincoln#Temperatures#Breezy West Winds#Gusty Winds#Calm Winds#Scattered Showers#Cold Front#Dry Farm Fields#Highs#Lakes#Boaters#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKXLY

The summer like weather continues for our Sunday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a gorgeous couple of days across the Inland Northwest. As of right now, Sunday is shaping up to be no different!. Temperatures will warm up even more for our Sunday, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. It’s almost like we skipped the rest of spring and went straight to summer! Don’t get too used to it though – we have some changes heading our way for the work week.
EnvironmentKXLY

Make your plans now: sunny, summery weather through the weekend – Kris

Despite todays overcast and occasional sprinkles, it’s been a warm day across the Inland Northwest. It’s only going to get warmer and sunnier in the forecast. For Thursday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll start the day off with clear conditions, but a few white, puffy cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon. PRETTY! High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s, which is between 5 and 10 degrees above average.
EnvironmentKXLY

Steady warming trend this week, with no sign of rain – Kris

I saw a few sprinkles on my windshield today. That will be the big downpour of the week. We continue our pace for a record-dry spring in the Inland Northwest. It’s also going to get warmer. For Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be generally light.. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s, which is about 5 degrees above average. There’s still a chance of mountain showers.