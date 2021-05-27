Weather 5-27-21

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a gorgeous couple of days across the Inland Northwest. As of right now, Sunday is shaping up to be no different!. Temperatures will warm up even more for our Sunday, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. It’s almost like we skipped the rest of spring and went straight to summer! Don’t get too used to it though – we have some changes heading our way for the work week.