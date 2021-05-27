Weather 5-27-21
A strong cold front will surge across the Inland Northwest today producing gusty winds, scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms. Weather for Northcentral Washington today will be partly cloudy, windy out of the west 15-25 mph and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60's. Boaters that venture out on lakes will have a rough day with potentially dangerous conditions from mid-afternoon into early evening on some of our big wind prone water bodies in the Columbia Basin. Dry farm fields in Grant, Adams, Lincoln, Douglas and western Whitman counties may also produce some dust.