Reuters exclusively reported that the U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly and Co, focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a New Jersey factory that produces the pharmaceutical giant’s COVID-19 therapy and other drugs. The probe represents a significant escalation of the government scrutiny on Lilly, which has been under examination for more than a year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over alleged manufacturing and records violations at the factory. The Justice Department inquiry follows a Reuters report in March that a Lilly human resources officer alleged she had been forced out of her job at the factory after undertaking internal investigations of employee complaints about manufacturing lapses, falsified or destroyed records and staff shortages.