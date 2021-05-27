Norfolk Police looking for missing man

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) - Detectives are asking for help locating 27-year-old Troy R. Bradshaw, who was last seen on May 19, 2021 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

Bradshaw is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with behavioral disorders and needs medication.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

