Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police looking for missing man

Norfolk, Virginia
 13 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) - Detectives are asking for help locating 27-year-old Troy R. Bradshaw, who was last seen on May 19, 2021 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

Bradshaw is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with behavioral disorders and needs medication.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

Virginia Crime & Safety
