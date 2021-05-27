New Municipal Services Center would be a financial win for the city, administrator tells committee

On March 1, 2020, we called on the City Council to enact a measure increasing the value of vouchers homeless residents can use to exit temporary shelters, where more than 60,000 people were languishing each night, unable to find apartments affordable enough for their vouchers. Average length of stay in shelter had risen to 446 days, and the city was spending $3 billion yearly on homeless services, including more than $486 million on costly hotel rooms, an average of $272 a night.