New Municipal Services Center would be a financial win for the city, administrator tells committee
The financial benefits of a plan to build a new Municipal Services Center outweigh the costs of the plan, the city’s development administrator told a City Council committee. The project would generate as much as $5.7 million in new property tax revenue over 10 years, Alan DeLisle told the Council’s Public Services & Infrastructure Committee Thursday as he provided a high-level update on the plan.stpetecatalyst.com