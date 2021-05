False economy is a big issue for consumers. It might be tempting to go for the cheaper option, particularly when the “proper” choice is much more expensive. However, many find themselves eventually forking out more than they would’ve in the first place, doubling down on replacing cheap for cheap instead of just going for the pricier product.Headphones are notorious for false economy. If a pair seem too good value for what they’re promising, it usually turns out to be the case. Of course, not everyone has the luxury of being able to splash out on top-of-the-range stuff, and with the...