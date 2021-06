A Play-by-Play analysis of a Red Squirrel making a cache of sunflower seeds! Faced with a bounty of black oil sunflower seeds a red squirrel's amazing work ethic and energy kicks in and he works as fast as he can to take them one by one to a cache where they can be eaten later. This is unusual manic behavior even for a larder hoarding red squirrel, although admirable. Most would just eat the small seeds as fast as they can with little thought for the future in mid-May, Winter is a long way off.