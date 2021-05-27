newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Scotland head to Spain for pre-Euro 2020 training camp

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCkL0_0aDhnHSx00
Steve Clarke (PA Wire)

Scotland have set off on their pre-Euro 2020 training camp.

Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad met up at Glasgow Airport ahead of their first major tournament in 23 years.

The players departed for La Finca in Spain for the first part of their build-up to the competition.

The Scots will take on Holland in Portugal next Wednesday during their stay before finishing the foreign sojourn with an away friendly against Luxembourg on June 6.

They then arrive at Rockliffe Hall near Darlington on June 9 to set up base at Middlesbrough’s training ground ahead of their opening match against Czech Republic at Hampden five days later.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#Glasgow Airport#Uk#Czech Republic#Middlesbrough#Rockliffe Hall#Hampden#Training#La Finca#Luxembourg#Darlington#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

David Turnbull hopes to make the most of Euro 2020 chance with Scotland

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull aims to seize his chance after being named in Scotland’s squad for next month’s European Championship. Turnbull is one of a trio of uncapped young players Scotland boss Steve Clarke has included, alongside Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour and fellow teenager Nathan Patterson, of Rangers. “It’s just great...
Premier LeagueRepublic

Chelsea youngster Gilmour selected by Scotland for Euro 2020

GLASGOW, Scotland — Uncapped Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was included Wednesday in Scotland’s squad for the European Championship. The 19-year-old Gilmour is regarded as one of the most highly rated youngsters in the Premier League and has forced his way into Chelsea’s star-studded team in recent weeks. He has played for Scotland’s youth teams but had never been called up to the senior squad.
SoccerBBC

How Scotland reacted to Clarke's Euro 2020 squad announcement

That's a wrap for our live text coverage of the Scotland Euros squad announcement and media conference. Been a pleasure, and it whets the appetite big time for the tournament next month. Remember to listen to Sportsound at 18:00 for reaction, including an appearance from Steve Clarke himself. I leave...
Premier LeagueBBC

Euro 2020: Who did you pick to complete your Scotland squad?

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Celtic midfielder David Turnbull are the two top surprise picks you want to see in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad. On Wednesday afternoon, the national boss will name his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 that will end a 23-year wait to grace a major tournament. Earlier in...
SportsSkySports

Steve Clarke calls on his Scotland side to 'become legends' at Euro 2020

Steve Clarke has called on his Scotland players to aim to "become legends" at this summer's European Championships. The national team boss announced his 26-man squad for the rescheduled tournament, which gets underway next month, with most interest around the uncapped trio of Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie to miss Euro 2020

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has admitted defeat in his race to make the European Championships. McBurnie has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot during Sheffield United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on April 11. The 24-year-old has now announced, two days before Scotland’s squad is...
67hailhail.com

Departing Celtic captain Scott Brown sends key message to Scotland camp

Celtic hero Scott Brown has sent a kind message to Scotland’s Euro 2020 stars. The Scotland squad was announced today, with 6 Bhoys included. It’s the Tartan Army’s first major tournament since 1998, and 35-year-old Scott Brown has wished the lads well. Broony, formerly a Scotland captain, made 55 appearances...
SoccerSB Nation

Billy Gilmour gets Scotland call for Euro 2020; Batshuayi still in with Belgium

Billy Gilmour may have just 11 appearances this season — to go along with 11 appearances last season, his first season in professional senior football — but many of those appearances have been of the highest quality, which surely makes the 19-year-old one of the best midfielders available for the Scotland national football team already.
SportsPosted by
newschain

The Scotland outsiders who could make the Euros

Steve Clarke will announce his Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championships on Wednesday. It will be a moment that makes or breaks the dreams of those hoping to play a part as the nation makes its return to major tournament action after 23 years in the wilderness. Here PA...
Soccersportsfinding.com

Villarreal, Nacho's last train to go to the Euro

Nacho Fernandez has made merits in the final stretch of the season so that Luis Enrique takes him into account when drawing up the final list of players who will attend the Spanish selection to Eurocup which will be played between June and July. The Asturian coach will give the...
UEFA90min.com

Scotland confirm 26-man squad for Euro 2020

Scotland have revealed their squad for Euro 2020, with Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour among those included. Steve Clarke has not selected Gilmour before, but the talented midfielder has made the cut alongside fellow young guns David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson. These exciting talents join a squad that Clarke will be...
SoccerUS News and World Report

Injured Ramos Not Included in Spain's List for Euro 2020

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos was left off Spain’s squad for the European Championship on Monday following a season plagued by injuries, a decision that means no Real Madrid players were called up by the national team for a major tournament for the first time. Spain coach Luis Enrique said...
Worldsportsmax.tv

Windies call 30 players to pre-South Africa training camp in St Lucia

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has named a 30-man squad for a three-week high-performance red-ball training camp in St Lucia, starting today in preparation for the upcoming Test Series against South Africa. The camp provides an opportunity for established Test and developing players alike to sharpen and enhance...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Hal Robson-Kanu missing from Wales’ pre-Euro 2020 training camp

Hal Robson-Kanu was conspicuous by his absence as Wales boss Robert Page named his squad for this week’s pre-Euro 2020 training camp in Portugal. The West Brom striker, who along with Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts, was sent home after breaking a curfew at the team hotel ahead of March’s World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic and was not included in the 28-man party on Monday, unlike the other two.
RetailBBC

Covid in Scotland: Lockdown below pre-pandemic levels

The lifting of lockdown measures gave a boost to Scotland's high streets last month, new retail figures reveal. But sales for April remain below their pre-pandemic levels, with shoppers spending a sixth less than they did before the lockdown. Total sales last month were down by 15.6% compared to April...
Sportsthesportsman.com

Can Scotland Finally End Their Run Of Heartbreaking Group Exits At Euro 2020?

Scotland have never made it to the second round of a major tournament. Over the years, they’ve come agonisingly close to making it to the knockout stage, but for one reason or another, it just hasn’t happened over the course of history. This summer, at Euro 2020, Steve Clarke’s men will attempt to make history, but first, let’s take a look back at the near misses.