WHEATLAND – The old nursing home is being put to good use by housing the brand new Physical Therapy Department at Platte County Memorial Hospital. They just held a public open house to show off the new room with lots of natural light and plenty of space to allow for social distancing. There is three-times the equipment they had before in their previous location and there is still room to move around. There is a private consultation room and a dedicated wound-care space for certified Wound Care Specialist Jeff Nielsen to work. Therapist Jacob Lee has been certified to perform dry needling. According to the Mayo Clinic, Dry needling is a treatment performed by trained physical therapists who use a thin needle to penetrate into underlying muscular tripper points to help with pain and movement impairments.