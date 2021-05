Charges against a 64-year-old Upton man are pending after he admitted to stealing two haul truck tires worth more than $50,000 from the Black Thunder mine near Wright in 2019. Sheriff’s Investigator Josh Knittel said that on May 19, the mine called the Sheriff’s Office to report two haul truck tires had been stolen from the mine site between October 2019 and the beginning of 2020.