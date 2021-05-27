newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Backyard Essentials from Mamaleh’s

bostonchefs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long weekend is coming up so make sure your kitchen is stocked with all the essentials from Mamaleh’s. They’ve got handy kits so you can feed the family, some of your friends, and maybe a few neighbors with classic deli faves as well as skewers, hot dogs and burgers. Get the Deli Classics for the Family with frozen containers of matzah ball soup, frozen kugel, bagels, coffee beans, potato latkes and rugelach (for $90) or the Deli Platter piled high with all pastrami corned beef, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions along with all the spreads and pickled sides (all for $85). Or if you feel like turning on the grill this weekend you can get all your grillable bits and pieces packed all in one with the Hot Dogs at Home Kit ($32), Burgers at Home Kit ($60) and the Steak & Skewers box ($36). All you need to do is toss them on the grill while you enjoy a cold one. Don’t forget to add on some bottled mixed drinks or desserts and you won’t have to leave your backyard for days, what better way to relax over the long weekend? Place your orders online here (look for the “Memorial Day Menu”) and get your backyard essentials all set.

www.bostonchefs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Coffee Beans#Pastrami#The Long Weekend#Food Drink#Hot Coffee#The Soup#Tomato Soup#Bits#Backyard Essentials#Mamaleh#The Deli Classics#Kitchen#Home Kit#Handy Kits#Frozen Containers#Burgers#Drinks#Steak#Matzah Ball Soup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesHerald & Review

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Recipesccenterdispatch.com

Sizzling Meals Made for Summer

(Family Features) Summertime, for many, represents an opportunity to enjoy freshly cooked meals while enjoying time outdoors. Taking your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary starts with chef-inspired recipes that call to mind the flavors of the season. Whether you’re a steak enthusiast who enjoys nothing more than a tender cut...
Agriculturebrunswickforest.com

Reeling in Some Great Flavor: Local Seafood

Fresh seafood is always a crowd-pleaser in Southeastern North Carolina. The major bodies of water that surround our area are vital for food and trade. Seafood in the greater Wilmington area has its own culture, with many delicious ways to prepare it. Choosing to buy something local is important because...
RecipesMontclarion

Gourmet Bailey’s Essential College Recipes Pt. 2

There’s nothing more annoying than coming home from a long day of classes and exams and then having to cook a meal for yourself, especially a complicated one. That’s why I’m here to give you the go-to dinner recipe I make way too often and that can be made with any ingredients you have on hand.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Pack These Fun Taco Jars For Your Next Picnic

Summer is almost here and the call of the outdoors is coming through loud and clear. We are daydreaming of days by the pool, heading to the beach, and packing up a basket with delicious food to enjoy a picnic with friends and family. There is a challenge with putting together a picnic meal away from home, though. You need to plan food and drinks that are easily portable and keep well outside until you’re ready to sit and eat. Usually, this means packing something simple like sandwiches and chips.
RestaurantsFood Network

Taco Bell Is Cutting the Beloved Quesalupa From Its Menu. Again.

Taco Bell is making changes to its menu once again. This time, the Mexican-inspired chain is saying goodbye to the popular Quesalupa for the second time in several years. The quesadilla-chalupa hybrid returned to Taco Bell menus in March 2021 after it debuted in 2016. The 2021 Quesalupa was created...
Food & DrinksCNET

Best food and drink subscriptions for Father's Day

This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech. When it comes to food and drink, my dad is set in his ways. He's been grilling the same grocery store beef ribs and drinking the same Narragansett Lager since the '90s, for instance. But lucky for me he's not fully set. There's a slight crack of wiggle room that I take as an invitation -- nay, a challenge -- to shake things up when I can. As much as Dad loves the classics, when he gets his hands on something new and interesting I can tell he enjoys it as much as anyone else, even if he won't admit it.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Food & Drinksblac.media

Hot off the grill: The do’s and dont’s of the backyard barbecue

Family gatherings are the foundation of many Black families. They’re full of love, laughter and plenty of good food. With the weather finally breaking and post-pandemic life starting, I’m most excited to reconnect with my family and friends at all the park and backyard barbecues. The COVID-19 pandemic left many...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RetailTwice

Petra Adds Patio Chef Pizza Stone Kit To Outdoor Kitchen Lineup

Petra Industries, the consumer technology authority and wholesale electronics distributor, has partnered with Patio Chef to bring their Pizza Stone Kit to Petra’s growing outdoor kitchenware lineup. Patio Chef prides themselves on crafting the tools food lovers need to enjoy outdoor living at home. Their pizza stone kit is just...
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Test Kitchen Tips for the Best Homemade Grilled Burgers

Homemade burgers on the grill are a summer cookout classic and one of America's most popular foods. We'll teach you how to make the best grilled burgers you've ever made with a few tips you can follow while you're prepping and cooking.
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Check out these World Cocktail Day pairings from Kettle Brand

Did you know May 13 is World Cocktail Day? Well Kettle Brand, with the help of actress Madison Bailey and lifestyle expert Maureen Petrosky, is hoping to make that more obvious with these cocktail pairings. In early 2021, Kettle Brand relaunched their Krinkle Cut line with two new flavors joining...
Shoppingtribeza.com

11 Foods & Drinks to Shop for Summer Entertaining

Summer is upon us. It’s the time of year when we want to look good, feel great and eat outside with friends! Whatever your hot-weather priority is, there’s a fantastic food or drink to go with it. We’ve compiled a list of trusted brands to shop and try at your next barbecue, dinner party, picnic or snack-centered movie night.