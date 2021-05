May 16—SOUTH BEND — Prosecutors called Kyle Doroszko a murderer. He claimed he exercised his right to self-defense. In the end, a jury split the difference. Jurors on Friday afternoon found Doroszko, 20, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of 19-year-old Traychon Taylor, finding that Doroszko did not commit murder but also rejecting his claim that he was justified in using deadly force to protect himself from a robbery while he was dealing marijuana.