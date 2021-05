At the regular April Grandview Heights City Council meeting, Council approved allowing under-speed vehicles such as golf carts to operate on public roadways in Grandview Heights. This issue was brought before Council due to a change in Ohio law making the operation of under-speed vehicles illegal unless approved by the local legislative body. If you own a golf cart and plan to drive it on the street, please visit https://bit.ly/3vGLFvC to register yours today! Please note that golf carts with a valid State-issued license plate still must be inspected by the Police Department and registered per City ordinance.