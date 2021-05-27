Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Old Is Melting Minds
Few careers in Hollywood have fluctuated quite as much as that of director M. Night Shyamalan. His breakout film was "The Sixth Sense," which remains a hit with professional critics and casual viewers alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Just a few years later, Shyamalan released "Signs," "The Village," "Lady in the Water" and "The Happening" one after another. Unfortunately, each of those ranks among the worst films of his career. While "The Village" is possibly the outlier of the bunch, it was accompanied by a deceptive marketing campaign that garnered Shyamalan negative press all the same. Ultimately, that run of films impacted some of the good will Shyamalan had earned from his work on "The Sixth Sense."www.looper.com