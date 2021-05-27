Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Old Is Melting Minds

M. Night Shyamalan is known for being one of the contemporary directors who has best known how to articulate the timing of the psychological thriller. This genre is once one of the most attractive, but one of the most difficult to portray, since it is necessary to create the suspense very well in each of the scenes. And the filmmaker has been able to do it without problems. Sixth Sense, The Village, Signs and Fragmented these are just some of the films with which he has won over the public.