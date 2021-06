This article as been in the to-do list for a long long time and as I sit down to write it, I’m not even sure why. Refurbished devices are making up a very large proportion of the technology Irish consumers are buying these days. Several gadgets in my armoury are refurbished, the most recent of which is my iPhone 12 which Refurbed.ie sent over for me to have a look at. They had their work cut out for them after years of me slating Apple products as dated. While I was already sold on refurbished products, I’m not even after falling for the iPhone 12, but that’s another days story. First, let’s take a look at refurbed phones and why they’re important.