The Food and Drug Administration has given Natco the green light for two generics, as well as a tentative approval for two additional strengths of one of these products. The company has received the FDA’s stamp of approval for lenalidomide capsules in dosage strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths, and tentative approval of the 2.5-mg and 20-mg strengths.