Concord Museum’s Virtual Garden Tour
The Guild of Volunteers is pleased to present the 32nd Annual Garden Tour as a virtual experience featuring six spectacular gardens. Professionally guided by Ellen Whitney and produced by Sam Krueger Cinema, each episode will bring viewers on a private tour of some of Concord’s most stunning properties, showcasing creative garden designs, gorgeous flowers and landscapes, and endless inspiration for outdoor living and entertaining. This treasured annual fundraising event, now reimagined as a virtual experience, provides crucial support for the Museum’s education initiatives.merrimackvalley.org