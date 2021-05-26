Concord Museum’s Virtual Garden Tour

CONCORD — “Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws … but were afraid to admit.”. With such a tagline, it’s no wonder that “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change'' is still the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Of-Broadway Musical in 1997. Presented in a series of vignettes this musical comedy connects the central theme of love and relationships, with book and lyrics by Joe Di Pietro and music by Jimmy Roberts.