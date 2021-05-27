Atomic and Welcome Tech Launch Digital Banking Partnership for the Hispanic Community

We recently connected with Yann Murciano, CEO at UK-based Blend Network, an online peer to peer (P2P) lender. Murciano talked extensively about the “unbundling” of banking and FinTech, and how now we are witnessing the “rebundling” of banking and FinTech again. He pointed out that recently Starling Bank said they want to buy a lender. He also mentioned that JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon also had flattering words for alternative lenders.