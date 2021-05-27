Atomic and Welcome Tech Launch Digital Banking Partnership for the Hispanic Community
Agreement will bring access to digital banking services and automated direct deposits to millions of multi-generational immigrants, many for the first time. Atomic, the market leader in payroll APIs for direct deposit acquisition, and Welcome Tech, the largest financial services platform for the multigenerational immigrant community, today announced a partnership that extends financial services available to millions in the Hispanic community, a community that is often overlooked, yet vital to U.S. prosperity.aithority.com