A message from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. Today (May 29) at 8:00 a.m., thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will become available and the health unit is encouraging youth ages 12 -17 to book their first dose in June with the expectation that they will receive their second dose two weeks before school starts. Vaccines are an important tool in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow students and families to resume normal activities and can help to keep schools open.