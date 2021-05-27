Calimossa releases 'Too Hot Melting'
Calimossa's newest track 'Too Hot Melting' is the first of several singles to be released from a much anticipated album by the artist. The first half of the new single is a high energy hip hop track which later shifts into a fiery Latin instrumental meant to feel like a dance party. This track sets the stage for the album, which is an eclectic selection of songs and instrumentals all solely written and produced by the artist. The new album is currently in production, with plans to be released in the fall of this year.