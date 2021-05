Many fans of Lauren Oliver’s young adult novel “Panic,” following high school seniors who take part in the dangerous eponymous game every year with hopes of winning thousands of dollars to help set up their adult lives, were disappointed when that novel was not turned into a multi-book series, as is common in the genre. In fact, Oliver tells Variety she did want to write it as a book series, so when that didn’t happen, she turned her attention to a new medium: television.