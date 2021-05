JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser is reminding residents of the county to be mindful of the conditions and fire danger when burning. A permanent burn ordinance states that burning is restricted in Stutsman County when the fire danger index is very high or extreme or if there’s a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. If this occurs, the ordinance dictates that NO burning is permitted within Stutsman County. This includes starting, conducting, allowing, maintaining, or soliciting any open burn activities.