The NCAA didn’t think much of D’Wayne Eskridge when he came out of Bluffton High School in Bluffton, IN. Though he was his school’s all-time leading touchdown scorer and gained 1,020 yards and 16 touchdowns as a running back in his senior season, Eskridge had just two offers — from Western Michigan and from Ball State. Eskridge chose Western Michigan, and amassed 121 catches for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver, 12 carries for 116 yards as a rusher, and 17 kick returns for 467 yards and a touchdown. Eskridge also totaled 152 snaps as a defensive back in 2017 and 2019, which is an interesting versatility construct.