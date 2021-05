The summer heat is underway which means it's time to become reacquainted with your go-to summer drink orders. Most of us would agree that on some of the hottest days, the first thing you want to do, whether on your commute to work during the week or en route to a walk around the park on the weekend, is pick up an ice-cold coffee drink. However, it's really easy to overdo it on the calories first thing in the morning when you choose an iced or frozen coffee drink.