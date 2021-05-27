newsbreak-logo
Democrats introduce bill allowing college athletes to organize

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xydV_0aDhlQ5q00

A group of Democrats have introduced the first-ever bills in the House and Senate to allow college student athletes to organize under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

The long-shot bill, which would require the votes of 10 Republicans along with every Democrat in the Senate to pass the upper chamber, would expand union rights across the nation to college athletes and allow them to collectively bargain for benefits and wages, according to a copy obtained by The Athletic.

College student athletes would be considered "employees" of their respective schools if they receive any student aid dependent on their participation in student sports.

The bill would also ban any college scholarships that are dependent on athletes agreeing to not engage in collective bargaining.

It is sponsored by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in the Senate, and Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Andy Levin (Mich.) and Lori Trahan (Mass.) in the House.

The Hill has reached out for a full copy of the legislation.

“Big time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities," Murphy said in statement to USA Today.

The bill would “help athletes get the pay and protections they deserve and forces the NCAA to treat them as equals rather than second-class citizens. It’s a civil rights issue, and a matter of basic fairness," he added.

Six states have introduced bills in their own legislatures that would pave the way to student athletes being paid for their work or likeness, a prospect the NCAA and other athletic associations have vocally opposed for years.

Earlier this month, the NCAA's president recommended that college athletes be given endorsement deals as the organization has faced calls to expand rights and benefits for its players.

