Ketchup Could Be Ruining Your Diet. Here's Why
There are plenty of condiment options available these days, but ketchup remains one of the most popular. According to Taste of Home, nearly 97% of Americans keep a bottle of the stuff on hand, and why wouldn't they? The bright red, tomato-based sauce makes a great addition to classic barbecue staples like hamburgers and hot dogs, not to mention that it also tastes great with fries, eggs, and macaroni and cheese. You can even turn it into ice cream if that's what your heart really desires.www.mashed.com