BNP Paribas Fortis joins ING and KBC as co-shareholders in Joyn

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.