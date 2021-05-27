FATHERS DAY 2021 – QUIRKY DADS

A few weeks ago my dad called me up and told me (emphasis on “told” as in saying “no” wasn’t really on option), “Hey, I’m gonna write a Father’s Day blog” to which I said, “You mean a Father’s Day post? Ok, write it and we’ll see.” You don’t get to write on Style by Emily Henderson without knowing it’s called A POST, dad. So after a few edits of what he considered every time to be his “final draft,” I sent it to Emily because I was clearly too close to really make a truly objective call. I love my dad’s writing because it’s just so him. I hear his accent, his pacing, his laugh and it all makes me happy. When my mom first got sick 12 years ago, instead of having to individually answer and ultimately console every well-intentioned call, he started a weekly email called Julia’s Update. They are to this day some of the most beautiful pieces of writing I have yet to read. It wasn’t just about her cancer or her sometimes up, sometimes down condition, but the story of a man who loved his wife heart and soul (that’s how they would sign their cards to each other, H&S). This of course is not that but hopefully helps to paint a deeper picture as you read.