Scott Honors Sheldon Adelson With Champion for Freedom Award

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) honored Sheldon Adelson with the Champion for Freedom Award. The former governor of Florida and the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee bestowed the award on Miriam Adelson, who accepted it on behalf of her late husband. In presenting the award, Scott praised both Miriam and Sheldon, commenting that both of them “have made an incredible footprint on Las Vegas, the United States, and the entire world” when it comes to their political contributions.

POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Be Back in Office 'By This Fall, For Sure'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that Republican former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency "by fall, for sure." Lindell made his comments during a Friday speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida. During his speech, Lindell said that his upcoming "cyber symposium" in July will reveal new evidence that voting machine fraud—orchestrated by China, he claims—stole the 2020 election from Trump.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Speak Georgia co-founder blasts DOJ lawsuit as 'extremely insulting' to Black voters

Speak Georgia co-founder Janelle King blasted the Department of Justice's new lawsuit against Georgia's Election Integrity Act as "extremely insulting" to Black voters. In introducing the lawsuit on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland argued that they are taking action because "the civil rights of Americans have been violated." The voting measure, in part, eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote, if an individual has one. But, as analysts have noted, it also offers several different options for voters to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot should they not have an ID. The Media Research Center released a video debunking a few other widely reported "myths" about the measure that have led critics to conclude it is inherently racist.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Kyrsten Sinema Once Called Joe Lieberman “Pathetic.” Now He’s Coming to Her Defense.

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In a Washington Post op-ed published late Monday night, Kyrsten Sinema offered her most detailed statement yet on why she does not support abolishing or reforming the filibuster—the Senate rule that requires 60 votes to bring a piece of legislation to the floor for a final vote. While acknowledging that some measures she supports, such as the For the People voting-rights package, are almost certain to be filibustered, Sinema argued that the long-term benefits of keeping the supermajority requirements outweigh the drawbacks. “The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles,” she wrote.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

'Disgusting:' Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lashes out after DOJ challenges new voting law

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sharply criticized the Department of Justice and Biden administration for suing his state over its new voting law. “Let me be clear: The Department of Justice lawsuit announced today is legally and constitutionally dead wrong. Their faults and baseless accusations are quite honestly disgusting,” Kemp said on Friday afternoon press conference where he called the lawsuit “politically motivated assault on the rule of law.”
AdvocacyLodging

Chip Rogers Receives ECPAT-USA Freedom Award

BROOKLYN, New York—ECPAT-USA, an anti-child trafficking organization seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation, is pleased to honor leaders in the fight to end sex trafficking at its Freedom Awards benefit. This year’s virtual event was held on June 15, 2021, and featured entertainment, information about ECPAT-USA’s anti-trafficking programs, and the annual silent auction that includes prizes and opportunities. It was hosted by news anchor and author Cheryl Wills and included a special performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.
Presidential ElectionKGO

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

What, exactly, is Mike Pence doing?

(CNN) — On Thursday night, the impossibility of being Mike Pence came into sharp relief. Speaking to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the former vice president did everything he could to talk about the accomplishments of the "Trump-Pence" administration on everything from immigration to trade to foreign policy.