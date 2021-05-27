Scott Honors Sheldon Adelson With Champion for Freedom Award
This week, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R) honored Sheldon Adelson with the Champion for Freedom Award. The former governor of Florida and the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee bestowed the award on Miriam Adelson, who accepted it on behalf of her late husband. In presenting the award, Scott praised both Miriam and Sheldon, commenting that both of them “have made an incredible footprint on Las Vegas, the United States, and the entire world” when it comes to their political contributions.floridianpress.com