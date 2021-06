Developer 24 Entertainment has officially announced that Naraka: Bladepoint will be at E3 2021. This medieval Japanese-inspired Battle Royale game will receive a full 10-minute segment dedicated to it in the June 13th NetEase show and then another segment in the PC Gaming Show later that same day. Fans will probably get to see more gameplay footage from a build closer to the final version, which will be especially nice in the wake of the first and highly successful Naraka: Bladepoint open beta. A second open beta will be announced at the event, as will the game’s final release date. According to the press release, the second open beta will be held this summer, so fans of Battle Royales may want to leave some room on their calendars.