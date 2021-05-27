Early 2021 NFL Over/Under Win Total Over Picks

With football season just 100 days away, excitement continues to ramp up for North Carolina. Preseason rankings have the Heels high up the food chain. Preseason all conference teams sport a familiar shade of Carolina Blue across the field. Mack Brown knows the way. But does his team fully grasp what could be on the horizon for a program long labeled a “sleeping giant” that hardly wakes. The Inside Carolina roundtable crew of host Tommy Ashley, Buck Sanders, Greg Barnes, Jason Staples and Taylor Vippolis look to the future with a different lens on today’s show as the great debate of Over/Under -- Offense Edition -- takes place here on the latest IC Podcast.