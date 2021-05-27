Fact Check: This Child Was NOT Incarcerated For Changing 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Theme Song Lyrics -- He Was A Murder Victim

Upcoming pop artist Annisa Diadra is set to capture the attention of the global crowd with her newly released song ‘Goodbye For You’ that is brimming with potential. Artist Annisa Diadra is set to break into the music industry with her powerful voice and intimate music. The singer and songwriter from Indonesia recently came out with the single, ‘Goodbye For You’ that shows commendable writing and performing potential. The song is your typical break-up song where the boy cheats on the girl but with a beautiful relatable bend. The song is about the overflowing of different emotions such as anger, sadness, and betrayal, and the feeling of losing a loved one. The song is about the closure that one deserves and thus, is relatable as a theme for the audience.