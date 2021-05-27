Fact Check: This Child Was NOT Incarcerated For Changing 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Theme Song Lyrics -- He Was A Murder Victim
Did a 9-year-old child go to prison for changing the theme-song lyrics to the classic Nickelodeon cartoon, "SpongeBob SquarePants"? No, that's not true: The picture used with the claim is of a young murder victim who was not named "Jake Sanders." Lead Stories could find no evidence of anyone named Jake Sanders sentenced to 15 years in prison for changing the lyrics to the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song to something inappropriate. Minors are rarely sent to prison and usually for murder and certain sex offenses.leadstories.com