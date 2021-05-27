Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Aramis Ayala Announces Congressional run

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, the race for Florida’s 10th Congressional District will be one of the most watched across the country as Rep. Val Demings (D) is set to challenge Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) for his Senate seat. Subsequently, two challengers have emerged for the Congressional seat, but the first person to announce her candidacy was Civil Rights Activist Natalie Jackson (D). Now, another challenger who had long been speculated to announce her candidacy has done so. Orlando’s former State Attorney Aramis Ayala (D) has officially announced her candidacy for the Congressional seat, saying that District 10 is “where I can best be of service.”

floridianpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Aramis Ayala
Person
Randolph Bracy
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#U S Congress#Florida Senator#Gop Candidates#Senate#Congressional#State#District 10#Gop Members#Rep Val Demings#Campaign#Justice#Brother#Potential Candidates#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after the Legislature's annual 60-day...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better...
Orange County, FLocfl.net

Despite History, Tuskegee Descendants Advocate for COVID-19 Vaccine

At a recent COVID-19 Town Hall meeting hosted by AdventHealth, Mayor Demings told the story of the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and praised the descendants whose male relatives were mistreated as part of that study. In an effort to dispel vaccination myths and encourage people to get inoculated, the Mayor noted how descendants of these men, who he had recently met with, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Central Florida 100: Masks, normalcy and Lake Nona jobs

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Dick Batchelor, president, Dick Batchelor Management Group. Last week: ELECTION DOUBTS: The former president keeps pontificating on a fixed election. His role as the sage of Mar-a-Lago reminds me not of Socrates, but a satire of him by Aristophanes, called “The Clouds.” One character would hoist himself up in a basket to "The Thinkery" where he would contemplate how many feet a flea can jump or what causes buzzing noises from gnats. In today's new "Thinkery,” occupied by a former president, they contemplate evidence of bamboo strains in the paper ballots in Arizona to prove that illegal ballots were shipped in from Asia. I’d say stick with fleas and gnats. They are more believable.
Orange County, FLclick orlando

WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders provide COVID-19 update

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for masks Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face covering outdoors in crowds and in most indoor cases. The director of the CDC encouraged those who are fully vaccinated that they may “start doing the...