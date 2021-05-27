Aramis Ayala Announces Congressional run
As expected, the race for Florida’s 10th Congressional District will be one of the most watched across the country as Rep. Val Demings (D) is set to challenge Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) for his Senate seat. Subsequently, two challengers have emerged for the Congressional seat, but the first person to announce her candidacy was Civil Rights Activist Natalie Jackson (D). Now, another challenger who had long been speculated to announce her candidacy has done so. Orlando’s former State Attorney Aramis Ayala (D) has officially announced her candidacy for the Congressional seat, saying that District 10 is “where I can best be of service.”floridianpress.com