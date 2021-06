The Government of Spain has subsidized with 45.980 euros a study on the sexist impact of compliments. Through the Ministry of Science and Innovation, which leads Pedro Duque, the project has been financed Match MORE carried out by two researchers from the University of Vigo (UVigo), María Lameiras Fernández and Yolanda Rodríguez Castro. As OKDIARIO has been able to find out, this controversial study, which was announced in January of this year, is funded by the call for R + D + i projects, within the framework of the State Programs for the Generation of Knowledge and Scientific and Technological Strengthening aimed at the Challenges of Society.