UK Heritage Kitchen Brand Swan Sees 60% Sales Increase Thanks To OnBuy

By Newswire
eseller365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot so long ago, nearly every house sported an electrical appliance from Swan, making it one of Britain’s best-loved names, and up until 1986 Swan were the UK’s number one distributor for kettles. With ever-changing consumer habits and trends, some began to wonder if this heritage company would survive the transition into the 21st century.

www.eseller365.com
