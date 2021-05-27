Ontario daily COVID cases, positivity continue to ease

For the third straight day, Ontario’s new COVID case count is approaching the 1,000 mark. Ontario is reporting 1,135 cases of COVID19 and this time, over 37,700 tests completed for a positivity rate of just over 3 percent. There were 19 deaths recorded. Locally, there are 316 new cases in Toronto, 271 in Peel and 75 in York Region. Hospitalizations were steady at 1072 but ICU cases were down 22 to 650. There were nearly 144,000 vaccinations administered Wednesday for a total of 8.5 Million. Almost 600,000 are fully vaccinated.