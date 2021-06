Shout out to Arlington Heights Forestry Department and Brian Crawford and his crew. I have a home and a rental home in Arlington Heights both with old parkway trees. Over the past several stormy seasons the trees at both homes in the parkway have had damage to the point of having to knock them down last fall. I have been dealing with Brian over the years. He is quick to answer my emails and has a crew out to clean up the mess quickly. I hope you don't have to loose your tree, but if you're in Arlington Heights, you're in good hands. I now have a beautiful Bradford Pear tree to look at out my window. I'm going to have a welcome to the neighborhood party for my new tree. Thanks again, guys.