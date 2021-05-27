HPL treasure trove of historical drama books goes digital

It's not too soon to begin your summer reading! A number of highly acclaimed 2020 books came out in paperback this month; here's a fresh bouquet of fiction to suit any taste. "Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown & Co, $16.99). Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his play "Disgraced," Akhtar here draws on his own life (the narrator is a man named Ayad Akhtar, who has written a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a Muslim American) to create a novel about a man struggling to negotiate post-9/11 America. "Akhtar bounds far beyond the cleverly engineered drama of 'Disgraced,'" wrote Ron Charles of the Washington Post about the book, a much-honored bestseller last year. "With its sprawling vision of contemporary America, 'Homeland Elegies' is a phenomenal coalescence of memoir, fiction, history and cultural analysis."