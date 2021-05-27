Cancel
Congress & Courts

Steube Calls Out Military for Teaching Critical Race Theory and Marxism

By Jim McCool
floridianpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Biden Administration adopting a bold progressive agenda on all fronts, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) signed a letter to the Department of Defense, calling out the U.S. military’s endorsement of critical race theory and Marxism. In the letter written with Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Steube wrote to Secretary of...

floridianpress.com
