newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Doug Ford: “OK experts, you figure out whether we should reopen schools”

bayobserver.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Doug Ford has been getting a lot of free advice, often conflicting, from various health care experts, as well as opposition leaders about how to handle the COVID pandemic, so in an open letter today he has thrown the ball back in their court on the tough issue of whether to reinstate-in-class learning before the end of the current school year. In a three-page letter addressed to a list of stakeholders that includes:

bayobserver.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Public Schools#Education And Schools#Community Schools#Medical Schools#Public High Schools#Covid#Children S Hospitals#Public Health Unit#The Science Table#The Ontario Science Table#Premier Doug Ford#School Year#Teachers#Education Workers#Students#School Cases#Stakeholders#Open Letter#In Class Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PPS, teachers union agree schools should reopen fully in fall

Pittsburgh Public Schools administration and its teachers union agree: City students should be in a classroom five days a week next school year. The city schools have been in a remote or hybrid instruction model since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Pennsylvania. That time away from school has led to widespread concerns about learning loss and negative impacts on the social and emotional welfare of children.
Worldtvo.org

Doug Ford is pulling a vanishing act — again

Premier Doug Ford‘s press conference on Thursday went about exactly the way you would have expected. It was perhaps one of the least-surprising press conferences I have ever seen. Much of what was announced was not only predictable but had been predicted. Ontario will, as widely rumoured, extend the current...
Sciencetvo.org

Reopening Ontario isn’t just on Doug Ford — it’s down to us

If we’re honest — if we can be honest, in May 2021, after more than a year of all this — the reality is that, while lots of individual efforts have helped at the margins in the pandemic, the course of events in Ontario hasn’t been determined all that much by personal actions. The failures have been policy-related and political much more than they’ve been personal.
Public Healthgananoquereporter.com

Premier Doug Ford to announce Ontario’s reopening plan

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement about Ontario’s reopening plan on Thursday afternoon as COVID-19 cases in the province decline. The health minister has said the plan will be “sector-specific” and involve a staggered approach to reopening some activities. “We need to do this slowly...
Educationgananoquereporter.com

Schools should reopen, but when? Soon: Roumeliotis

When the region’s medical officer of health held the regularly-scheduled Thursday afternoon media conference, he had to make it a quick one. A few minutes after it ended, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis moved over to the day’s big topic – the possible reopening of schools – and he was part of a provincial meeting about it.
Health895thelake.ca

Province’s Top Doc Supports School Reopening

Ontario’s top doctor is saying yes to the return of in-class learning. Dr. David Williams is curious to see what feedback returns to Premier Doug Ford. The province’s medical officer of health says there’s overwhelming evidence that supports a return to the classroom. “65 percent of the adult population have...
Educationtvo.org

It just doesn’t make sense to reopen schools now

It was just last week here that I proposed ending the school year early and aiming for a safe restart of in-class learning in September. That column got a lot of reaction, mostly good, mixed in with some respectful disagreement. The issue has remained a live one. Provincial and local officials are talking openly about some kind of a restart of in-class learning come June. Premier Doug Ford has asked for input from various stakeholders in an open letter. This is obviously being considered.
Educationthechronicle-online.com

Local school board officials ready and advocating for return to in-class learning

As Ontario Premier Doug Ford prepares to review feedback from medical experts, school boards, teachers unions and others before his government makes a decision on whether to allow students back into classrooms in the coming weeks, officials at both of Huron-Perth’s school boards are ready – and advocating – for that return.
Educationkenoraminerandnews.com

NWHU says region's schools safe to reopen

The Northwestern Health Unit has told the province that the region’s schools are safe to reopen amid a decline in cases across the district. In a letter to all medical officers of health in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford posed the question to doctors asking if reopening schools is safe for staff and students.
Educationhealthing.ca

Ontario's lack of direction on school reopening shocks pediatricians

Ottawa’s Dr. Andrzej Rochowski says he was flabbergasted to watch the province release a pandemic reopening plan last week with no mention of schools. “We know how restaurants are going to open, how golf courses and marinas are going to open, but we have no idea how schools are going to open.”
Public Healthnewmarkettoday.ca

ONTARIO: Premier asks doctors, can schools open safely given COVID-19?

TORONTO — The impact of COVID-19 variants and relatively low rates of vaccinated teachers and students raises serious concerns about reopening schools, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday, as he sought last-minute advice on whether to resume in-person learning for the final month of the academic year. In an open...
Health895thelake.ca

Scientists Want Schools Open

Science and health experts say it’s safe to open Ontario’s schools for the rest of the school year on a regional basis. Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is sending a letter to Premier Doug Ford, saying schools should be the last sector to close and the first to open. Ford...
Iowa StatePosted by
Davenport Journal

School districts across Iowa are still trying to figure out whether they should follow state or federal law when it comes to requiring masks on school buses

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, Gov. Reynolds signed a law banning school districts from requiring students and staff to wear masks. And the CDC order from early January establishes masks must be required while riding public transportation, which includes school buses. According to the U.S. Constitution, federal laws...
EducationNarcity

Ontario's Top Doctor Says The GTHA Is 'Prepared' To Reopen Schools

While Ontario schools across the province remain closed, health units in the GTHA are saying they are "prepared" to reopen to in-person learning. In a press conference on Thursday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, wouldn't give an exact date on when students are expected to return to class, but he did reveal that many units are ready to welcome them.