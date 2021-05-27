newsbreak-logo
Fulton, NY

Marilyn Bevacqua

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
FULTON – Marilyn Bevacqua, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a short illness. Marilyn was born in Washington, DC to the late James and June (Garlock) Mattice. She was a longtime resident of Fulton, NY. Marilyn was past employed with the Fulton Patriot, Pollock-Sheldon Insurance Agency, Koski Insurance Agency, and Eastern Shore Associates. Mrs. Bevacqua also worked with her husband Fred at Mr. Mike’s Seafood, Fulton, NY. She loved having an active life which included walking and spending time with her friends and family.

