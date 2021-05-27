newsbreak-logo
Mower County, MN

Mower County records 33rd COVID-19 related death, 4,698 cumulative cases Thursday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMower County has recorded its 33rd COVID-19 related death, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported that the person who passed away was in their early 80’s. The county also logged 4,569 confirmed and 129 probable COVID-19 cases Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,698 since the onset of the pandemic, up two from Wednesday. Health officials stated that 42,600 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 588,000 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.

