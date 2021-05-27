Busted! 33 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio - 05/27/21 Scioto County Mugshots
Portsmouth, Ohio
The Scioto County Jail is currently at 99% capacity (189/190).
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
KYLE K EVERMAN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/27/2021
Birthdate: 06/30/1985
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Trafficking in Heroin
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Falsification
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
LAWRENCE J CRABTREE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/27/2021
Birthdate: 04/15/1967
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JAMES B PUCKETT
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/27/2021
Birthdate: 03/20/1983
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Leaving Scene of Accident
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JEREMY MOSLEY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 02/17/1988
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Theft
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $4,200
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Breaking & Entering
Bond: $15,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $4,300
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MICHAEL SHANE PELFREY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 06/08/1978
Prior Arrests: 23
Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension
Bond: $2,700
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHRISTOPHER G KARASEK
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 11/07/1992
Prior Arrests: 14
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
LARRY WILLIAM GILL
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 09/30/1980
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JAMES D WINN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 02/23/1978
Prior Arrests: 27
Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
GINA M HOWARD
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 05/29/1967
Prior Arrests: 38
Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $3,000
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
REBECCA CONSTANCE JONES
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 01/27/1982
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
TRE A UNDERWOOD
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 09/06/1992
Prior Arrests: 13
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JACOB P THOMPSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 03/02/1992
Prior Arrests: 14
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JAMES LEONARD COOPER SR
Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 12/23/1976
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
DIAMOND ONASSIS LITTLEFIELD
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 08/26/1982
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Trafficking in Drugs - Cocaine
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
PATRICIA L ROGERS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 07/21/1982
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
PAULA A LENNEX-RILEY
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 04/25/1976
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
LOGAN LARSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 12/07/1996
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
HEIDI ANN BRYAN
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 08/22/1978
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JOHNATHAN WESTENBERG
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 03/28/1998
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
KELVIE LEE RIFFE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 01/14/1968
Prior Arrests: 43
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
TRAVIS S RAMSEY
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 12/26/1981
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Possession of Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
PAUL DOUGLAS COE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 02/21/1971
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TIFFANY IRENE ELDRIDGE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 09/15/1985
Prior Arrests: 19
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Breaking & Entering
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
SYNTHIA J MCCREARY
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 12/20/1975
Prior Arrests: 28
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JACOB D RICHTER
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 11/14/1982
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
KEE K MILLER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 06/01/1969
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JASON D FRYE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 01/12/1997
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
DAVID A SPEAS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 11/27/1968
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Agg Possession of Drug Sched. I II
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
ROBERT CARL SPENCER
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 11/18/1991
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
HEIDI R WRIGHT
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 09/30/1972
Prior Arrests: 19
Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $6,800
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BRADLEY MICHAEL SMITH
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 09/24/1977
Prior Arrests: 18
Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Escape
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $20,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
BARNEY PHILLIPS
Arresting Agency: PMC Probation
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 01/22/1981
Prior Arrests: 15
Crime: Physical Control
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
LORI FISH
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 10/10/1974
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Vandalism
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
How do you feel? What do you think?