Busted! 33 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio - 05/27/21 Scioto County Mugshots

Portsmouth, Ohio

The Scioto County Jail is currently at 99% capacity (189/190).

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KYLE K EVERMAN



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/27/2021

Birthdate: 06/30/1985

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Trafficking in Heroin

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Falsification

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

LAWRENCE J CRABTREE



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/27/2021

Birthdate: 04/15/1967

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES B PUCKETT



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/27/2021

Birthdate: 03/20/1983

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Leaving Scene of Accident

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JEREMY MOSLEY



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 02/17/1988

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $4,200

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Breaking & Entering

Bond: $15,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence

Bond: $4,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICHAEL SHANE PELFREY



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 06/08/1978

Prior Arrests: 23

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension

Bond: $2,700

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER G KARASEK



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 11/07/1992

Prior Arrests: 14

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

LARRY WILLIAM GILL



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 09/30/1980

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES D WINN



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 02/23/1978

Prior Arrests: 27

Crime: Obstructing Official Business

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

GINA M HOWARD



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 05/29/1967

Prior Arrests: 38

Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $3,000

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

REBECCA CONSTANCE JONES



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 01/27/1982

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TRE A UNDERWOOD



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 09/06/1992

Prior Arrests: 13

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JACOB P THOMPSON



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 03/02/1992

Prior Arrests: 14

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES LEONARD COOPER SR



Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 12/23/1976

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

DIAMOND ONASSIS LITTLEFIELD



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 08/26/1982

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs - Cocaine

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

PATRICIA L ROGERS



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 07/21/1982

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PAULA A LENNEX-RILEY



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 04/25/1976

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

LOGAN LARSON



Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/26/2021

Birthdate: 12/07/1996

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

HEIDI ANN BRYAN



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 08/22/1978

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOHNATHAN WESTENBERG



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 03/28/1998

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KELVIE LEE RIFFE



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 01/14/1968

Prior Arrests: 43

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

TRAVIS S RAMSEY



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 12/26/1981

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Possession of Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PAUL DOUGLAS COE



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 02/21/1971

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIFFANY IRENE ELDRIDGE



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 09/15/1985

Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Breaking & Entering

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

SYNTHIA J MCCREARY



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 12/20/1975

Prior Arrests: 28

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JACOB D RICHTER



Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 11/14/1982

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KEE K MILLER



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 06/01/1969

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JASON D FRYE



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 01/12/1997

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DAVID A SPEAS



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/25/2021

Birthdate: 11/27/1968

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Agg Possession of Drug Sched. I II

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ROBERT CARL SPENCER



Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 05/24/2021

Birthdate: 11/18/1991

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

HEIDI R WRIGHT



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/24/2021

Birthdate: 09/30/1972

Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence

Bond: $6,800

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRADLEY MICHAEL SMITH



Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.

Booking Date: 05/24/2021

Birthdate: 09/24/1977

Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Obstructing Official Business

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Escape

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $20,000

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

BARNEY PHILLIPS



Arresting Agency: PMC Probation

Booking Date: 05/24/2021

Birthdate: 01/22/1981

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Physical Control

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

LORI FISH

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 05/24/2021

Birthdate: 10/10/1974

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Vandalism

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

