Portsmouth, OH

Busted! 33 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio - 05/27/21 Scioto County Mugshots

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

Portsmouth, Ohio

The Scioto County Jail is currently at 99% capacity (189/190).

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KYLE K EVERMAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSFlt_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/27/2021
Birthdate: 06/30/1985
Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Trafficking in Heroin
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Falsification
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

LAWRENCE J CRABTREE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Va0_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/27/2021
Birthdate: 04/15/1967
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES B PUCKETT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9KXa_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/27/2021
Birthdate: 03/20/1983
Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Leaving Scene of Accident
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JEREMY MOSLEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170BEw_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 02/17/1988
Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Theft
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $4,200
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Breaking & Entering
Bond: $15,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $4,300
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MICHAEL SHANE PELFREY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASuNQ_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 06/08/1978
Prior Arrests: 23
Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension
Bond: $2,700
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTOPHER G KARASEK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vj4LR_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 11/07/1992
Prior Arrests: 14
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

LARRY WILLIAM GILL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNQ4e_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 09/30/1980
Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES D WINN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7WbJ_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 02/23/1978
Prior Arrests: 27
Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

GINA M HOWARD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mr7Q_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 05/29/1967
Prior Arrests: 38
Crime: Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $3,000
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

REBECCA CONSTANCE JONES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzTM3_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 01/27/1982
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TRE A UNDERWOOD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCERF_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 09/06/1992
Prior Arrests: 13
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JACOB P THOMPSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ekcuh_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 03/02/1992
Prior Arrests: 14
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JAMES LEONARD COOPER SR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGgcr_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Commons Pleas Court
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 12/23/1976
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0

DIAMOND ONASSIS LITTLEFIELD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmGOo_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 08/26/1982
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Trafficking in Drugs - Cocaine
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

PATRICIA L ROGERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM8Wk_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 07/21/1982
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PAULA A LENNEX-RILEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qj6Yf_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 04/25/1976
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

LOGAN LARSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHZ1S_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/26/2021
Birthdate: 12/07/1996
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

HEIDI ANN BRYAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08u67O_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 08/22/1978
Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOHNATHAN WESTENBERG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbp3g_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 03/28/1998
Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KELVIE LEE RIFFE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCFWo_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 01/14/1968
Prior Arrests: 43
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

TRAVIS S RAMSEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8vAr_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 12/26/1981
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Possession of Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

PAUL DOUGLAS COE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAgPl_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 02/21/1971
Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIFFANY IRENE ELDRIDGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtgzE_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 09/15/1985
Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Breaking & Entering
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

SYNTHIA J MCCREARY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFMao_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 12/20/1975
Prior Arrests: 28
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JACOB D RICHTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu6Uv_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 11/14/1982
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KEE K MILLER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2rJ3_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 06/01/1969
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JASON D FRYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCmKY_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 01/12/1997
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DAVID A SPEAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjwaZ_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/25/2021
Birthdate: 11/27/1968
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Agg Possession of Drug Sched. I II
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ROBERT CARL SPENCER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8uQ5_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 11/18/1991
Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

HEIDI R WRIGHT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43H1SM_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 09/30/1972
Prior Arrests: 19
Crime: Operating Vehicle Under Influence
Bond: $6,800
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRADLEY MICHAEL SMITH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyw8m_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff's Dept.
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 09/24/1977
Prior Arrests: 18

Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Escape
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $20,000
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

BARNEY PHILLIPS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk2UI_0aDhjOVC00


Arresting Agency: PMC Probation
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 01/22/1981
Prior Arrests: 15
Crime: Physical Control
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

LORI FISH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yHCL_0aDhjOVC00

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 05/24/2021
Birthdate: 10/10/1974
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Vandalism
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

