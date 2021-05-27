newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Experimental Dance Visionary Anna Halprin Dies at Age 100

By Wendy Perron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Halprin, the source of many of the ideas in experimental dance of the last 60 years, passed away at age 100 on May 24. Her teachings strongly influenced Judson Dance Theater, site-specific dance, somatic dance practice and community rituals. For her, dance was something to bring out of the theater and into our daily lives. She performed in streets, meadows, hotels and abandoned airports. She believed that dance was for every body. She was a visionary thinker and healer, and her radiance shone through her plainspoken, yet sometimes comically honest, language.

