newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Explains Zombie Baby, Confirms "Sweet Zombie Lovemaking"

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's latest zombie flick, Army of the Dead, is now available to watch on Netflix and it features some interesting twists and turns. One of the fun things about the film is that the more powerful zombies seem to have objectives and even have love for each other. Well, "love" in a very twisted and bizarre sense. In fact, the main zombie woman ends up being pregnant, which leaves us with a whole lot of burning questions, some of which were recently answered by Snyder during an interview with IndieWire.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Rossi
Person
Raúl Castillo
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Nora Arnezeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Lovemaking#The Zombies#Sweet Things#Fun Things#Avengers#Indiewire#House#Wonder Woman#Justice#Zombie Mayhem#Bizarre#Arrow#Pregnant#Guardians#Deadwood#Leaves#Endgame#Burning Questions#Wasseypur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Says Adding Tig Notaro was Awesome Exercise

Production on Zack Snyder's upcoming Army of the Dead mostly took place in the summer of 2019 and among the ensemble cast was stand-up comedian Chris D’Elia. Ahead of the movie's release however came major accusations against D'Elia who was accused of sexually harassing underage girls. With time to spare before the release, Snyder and Netflix elected to remove D'Elia from the film entirely and replace him with another comedian, Tig Notaro. Speaking in a new interview, Snyder said that that once he became aware of the allegations against D'Elia that he moved to make the change in the film, saying pulling it off was tricky.
MoviesPolygon

Netflix’s Army of the Dead is a gleeful slab of Zack Snyder excess

During the opening credits of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, you can nearly feel the director’s giddy smile stretching across the hedonistic melee. In Las Vegas, flesh-eating zombies are beginning to outnumber the casinos. And they’re consuming unsuspecting tourists just as quickly. Cannibalistic showgirls prowl for prey. Slot-machine junkies bundling up their remaining pittance dodge the newly infected. A dimwitted Elvis impersonator, wig askew, looks blankly over the carnage as Richard Cheese’s elegiac cover of “Viva Las Vegas” soundtracks the zany bloodshed. It’s the rare instance where a film’s climax occurs in the first few minutes.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.
MoviesComicBook

Borderlands Movie: Penn Jillette Joins Cast, Accidentally Reveals Spoiler

Production is already underway on the Borderlands movie and the cast only continues to grow. Now magician Penn Jillette has confirmed his involvement in the series, revealing in an episode of his podcast that he will be on set for three weeks for a small role in the film (H/T Slash Film). Speaking about his role, Jillette said: "I will be with Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart, and most of my scenes are with Kevin Hart. I have a very, very, very small part, I'm in like four scenes and I have like four lines."
Moviesharrisondaily.com

Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista on Making Army of the Dead

The director and star of the Netflix zombie heist movie set in Las Vegas on what drew them to the project and how it differs from other zombie films. Army of the Dead will hit select theaters on Friday, May 14 and Netflix on Friday, May 21.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For Avatar: The Last Airbender Universe

At one point in 2020, Ryan Reynolds had no less than thirteen films in various stages of development. By now, many of those projects have finished shooting and a few seem to have fallen by the wayside, but he’s still an incredibly busy guy with all of his Hollywood commitments. And that’s without even mentioning his rapidly-expanding business empire.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: Zack Snyder makes a bitingly good zombie-heist flick

It won’t take you long to warm to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” All it took for me was the sight of a zombie Elvis impersonator. Equal parts hysterical and deadly, the bloody-mouthed, jumpsuit-wearing King in the opening credits is the perfect touch to a joyously violent film that takes a vanilla heist flick and sets it inside a Las Vegas that has suffered a zombie apocalypse. The song playing over those credits is, of course, “Viva Las Vegas.”
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Army of the Dead’ and the Resurrection of Zack Snyder

“See, what’d I tell you? America always sorts its shit out.” It’s been seventeen years since Zack Snyder made his feature film debut with Dawn of the Dead (2004), a remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 zombie classic of the same name. With that film, Snyder helped usher in a wave of both horror remakes and zombie films that would go a long way in shaping pop culture during the first half of the 21st century and positioned himself as one of the hotly discussed filmmakers of his generation. In 2021, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn’t have at least some opinion on Zack Snyder and his filmography. 2021 has also marked a successful creative and critical year for the director who has developed quite the cult following over the past decade, first with the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, and now with Army of the Dead on Netflix. It’s the second milestone that will likely have the biggest effect on Snyder’s next steps, as all signs point to him putting the DCEU and his relationship with WarnerMedia in the rearview in exchange for the scenic foreground of a partnership with Netflix and a franchise for Army of the Dead. To borrow from Dawn of the Dead‘s CJ (Michael Kelly) once again, but without the irony implied in the film, Hollywood, as a microcosm of America, always sorts its shit out. And with the release of Army of the Dead, consider Zack Snyder’s immediate future as well and sorted.
Movies411mania.com

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed On His Script For A Third 300 Film

Zack Snyder has revealed that he wrote a script for a 300 sequel last year, but that Warner Bros. passed on the idea. Snyder was speaking with The Playlist for a new interview and revealed that during the pandemic, he wrote a script for a third film in the franchise started with 2007’s Gerard Butler-starring film but that Warner Bros. wasn’t interested.