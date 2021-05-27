Flood Watch issued for Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Watch for Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Butler and Cowley. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through late tonight. * Scattered storms will continue this morning and increase in coverage late this afternoon into the evening hours as a front moves into the area. High rainfall rates are expected with the stronger storms and with grounds already saturated, flooding will be likely.