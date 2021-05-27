Cancel
Chautauqua County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Cowley by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Watch for Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Butler and Cowley. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through late tonight. * Scattered storms will continue this morning and increase in coverage late this afternoon into the evening hours as a front moves into the area. High rainfall rates are expected with the stronger storms and with grounds already saturated, flooding will be likely.

Butler County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Cowley The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Northeastern Cowley County in south central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 324 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Atlanta, or 9 miles south of Leon...moving east at 20 mph. hail up to the size of nickels will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Leon, Atlanta, Latham and Beaumont.