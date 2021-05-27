newsbreak-logo
Chautauqua County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern Cowley County in south central Kansas Northwestern Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas Southwestern Elk County in southeastern Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dexter, or 13 miles northwest of Cedar Vale...moving east at 35 mph. hail up to the size of nickels...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Cedar Vale, Burden, Dexter, Grenola and Cambridge.

alerts.weather.gov
