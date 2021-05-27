newsbreak-logo
Laclede County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laclede, Texas, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Laclede; Texas; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WRIGHT...SOUTHEASTERN LACLEDE AND CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTIES At 149 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles east of Fort Leonard Wood to 11 miles west of Licking to near Hartville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Licking... Houston Dawson... Hartville Raymondville... Huggins Plato... Manes Bucyrus... Hazelton Lynchburg... Graff Success... Eunice Yukon... Roby Solo... Simmons Prescott... Bendavis HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
