Lafayette, LA

Cité des Arts reaches goal in 'Save Cité des Arts' fundraiser

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
Cité des Arts has reached its stated goal of $40,000 in the “Save Cité des Arts” fundraiser.

“The past year has been hard on everyone; and especially hard on the Arts and Culture sector, and Cité des Arts specifically,” according to Cité des Arts board president, Chrys Vildibill, “and without the support and generosity of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, the J.C. Moss Family Charitable Fund, our landlords Lafayette Neighborhood’s Economic Corporation, SOLA Giving Day, as well as our friends in the local media who took a keen interest in our effort, and of course all our regular supporters, this fundraiser would not have been the success that it was.”

Program Director, Daniel Ladmirault added, “So many of our regular friends and supporters, as well as new friends and supporters donating to us for the first time, commented on how important they thought Cité des Arts was to the community. They wanted to see us survive this pandemic and be around for a long time to come. We thank them from the bottom of our heart.”

While the “Save Cité des Arts” Fundraiser is complete, like all non-profits, Cité des Arts is continually seeking donations, if you wish to support Cité des Arts, visit www.citedesarts.org/sponsors and click on the blue “Donate Now” button.

Campaign fundraiser hopes to "Save Cité des Arts"

William C. Schumacher Family Foundation donates to the 'Save Cité des Arts' fundraising campaign

